Grand jury indicts Jenison man accused of sexually exploiting 3-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Jenison man has been indicted by a grand jury on accusations of producing and distributing child porn.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan claims 35-year-old Michael John Batt tried to force a 3-year-old to display their privates for photography purposes on Sept. 19.

We’re told four photos of the child were distributed a day later.

“Protecting our most vulnerable, our kids, is a top priority for my office and our law enforcement partners,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to vigorously investigating and prosecuting these types of crimes against children.”

Federal attorneys say Batt’s indictment arrived as a result of Project Safe Neighborhood, a national effort to safeguard children from abuse.

Visit the Department of Justice’s website for more information about this initiative.

Those with knowledge regarding possible exploitation of children are urged to connect with their local law enforcement.

RELATED: School employee arrested after child porn investigation

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube