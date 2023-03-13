Jacob Bonnema leaves Ottawa Impact PAC

ZEELAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Commissioner Jacob Bonnema has left the Ottawa Impact Political Action Committee (PAC).

“In 2022, I ran to serve the people of the City of Zeeland, Zeeland Township, and Holland Township. I ran on the values of government transparency and accountability and respect for parental rights. At the time, these same values appeared to be aligned with the Ottawa Impact PAC,” says Bonnema. “Unfortunately, some of the PAC’s leaders, who now lead the County Commission, have not acted in strict accordance with some of these values.”

Friends of Jacob Bonnema, his campaign, will act independently from Ottawa Impact in support of conservative values, Bonnema says.

“I will continue to act in accordance with the values that make our county the best place to live, work and start a business. That means making every decision in full view of the voters who put me here,” adds Bonnema. “I am accountable to them in every decision I make as County Commissioner, even if it upsets some members of my political party.”

