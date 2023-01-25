Supporters and dissenters speak at Ottawa County Commission meeting

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — It was a bustling night at the Ottawa County Commission meeting on Tuesday, with close to 200 people watching.

Some Ottawa County citizens arrived an hour before the meeting.

Tuesday marked the second meeting since a major overhaul this month, when a newly-elected board suddenly fired the county administrator and hired John Gibbs instead. Other changes included nixing the county's DEI department and changing the county's slogan to "Where Freedom Rings."

However, this time, before the commissioners could get to work on agenda items, dozens of people stood up and spoke up about the recent changes.

The reactions were mixed. Many were excited about the changes. Others claimed the changes were wrong and should have been executed with more public knowledge.

One woman approved of one new decision— adjusting the time of the commission meetings— but said she firmly disagrees with a majority of the new board's recent actions.

"I am appalled at every other decision that was taken at that meeting," she told FOX17. "For a body, the majority of whom campaigned on bringing transparency to county government, there was precious little transparency in evidence."

However, most people who attending Tuesday's meeting did support the majority of the new county commissioners, as well as the hiring of John Gibbs.

In fact, several said they specifically came to show support for the commissioners and their actions.

"I think you guys had to do to move in this direction quickly," said one citizen. "I believe in you. I voted for you. Keep up the good work. You're a breath of fresh air."

Another speaker was glad to see John Gibbs, who had previously run for a seat in Congress representing West Michigan, hired in Ottawa County.

"Thank you to this board, recently made tough decisions. Thank you for hiring John Gibbs as administartor whose approached is constitutional and who brings a diversity of experience," said the speaker. "I supported him in his recent campaign."

However, while public comment might have focused on meetings of the past, the Ottawa County board still had a laundry list of items to address on Tuesday.

Pay raises, budget adjustments, and grant acceptances were among the items unanimously passed.

