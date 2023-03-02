Judge bars Ottawa Co. officials from firing interim health officer

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A judge has approved a temporary restraining order barring Ottawa County from terminating the employment of its interim health officer.

The county’s previous Board of Commissioners voted in favor of appointing Adeline Hambley as its health officer on Dec. 13, 2022.

Several weeks later, the newly appointed Board demoted Hambley to serve as interim health officer — while also making efforts to appoint a candidate of their own.

Hambley sued the county in mid-February stating her demotion robbed her of the capacity to sign off on important decisions needed to do her job.

She also claims commission members are doing what they can to remove her altogether.

Hambley argues she cannot legally be fired without a valid reason, citing state law.

READ MORE: 'Interim' Ottawa County health officer sues commissioners over demotion, alleged interference

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube