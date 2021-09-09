Watch
I-196 project this year is preparation for bigger project in 2022

Posted at 7:29 AM, Sep 09, 2021
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lane closures beginning soon on I-196 between Hudsonville and Zeeland are just a precursor to a major project on the freeway next year.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says preparations will begin Monday, September 13, on I-196 between the 32nd Avenue interchange and the Byron Road interchange. The work will involve lane closures and traffic shifts as crossover lanes are built for use in next year’s bigger project.

The freeway will be rebuilt along that stretch, which in effect is a continuation of the reconstruction of I-196 between 44th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Lane closures this year will end November 12.

