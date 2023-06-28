I-196 eastbound to be closed in Ottawa County construction again

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The eastbound lane in the construction on I-196 in Ottawa County will be closed again, this time Wednesday night, June 28, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The freeway will be closed eastbound from Adams Street in Holland Township to 32nd Avenue near Hudsonville.

The entrance ramps from Adams Street to I-196 will be closed 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the three-hour closure is needed to repair guardrails along I-196 in the construction zone. There is only one lane for eastbound traffic in the zone, so any work like guardrail repair would leave no room for passing traffic.

All eastbound traffic on I-196 will be exiting at Adams Street to go east to 32nd Avenue, then north returning to I-196.