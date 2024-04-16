Honor walk held for Holland homicide victim, organ donor

HOLLAND, Mich. — The family of a homicide victim says he was able to donate some of his organs Tuesday.

Miguel Zamudio was shot in Holland Saturday afternoon and declared brain dead a day later.

A family spokesperson says Zamudio donated both of his kidneys, his liver and his heart.

Angela Zamudio Ramos An undated photo of Miguel Zamudio

Detectives say the 41-year-old man was visiting family at a home on W 19th St. near Van Raalte Avenue.

They say, while outside, an unknown man allegedly walked up with a long gun and shot Zamudio in the head.

27-year-old Jerell Lindsey has since been arrested and was charged Monday with murder.

There’s still no word on a possible motive, and a judge him bond.

Zamudio’s family says they’re finding solace in the fact that other people will be able to live thanks to his generous gift.

Miguel’s wife, Katrina Zamudio, tells FOX 17 that Miguel is being taken to Ann Arbor to donate tissue, too.

“The amount of people in attendance was beautiful. Kydex shut down for the day so all of his coworkers could be in attendance. He had friends from high school, as did I, super extended family, old neighbors, old friends from the past, the list goes on. He was such a loved man! His honor will live on in those that he has touched throughout his life,” Katrina said. “I’m ecstatic he will save four lives!!”

READ MORE: Holland shooting victim dies, suspect charged with murder

If you're interested in becoming an organ donor, click here to add your name to the Michigan Organ Donor Registry via Gift of Life Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube