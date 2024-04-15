Holland shooting victim dies, suspect to be charged with murder

HOLLAND, Mich. — The man shot Saturday on West 19th Street in Holland has died.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says Miguel Zamudio passed away on Sunday, one day after being shot outside a relative's home.

Officers found the 41-year-old laying in the driveway on April 13 around 2:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. Zamudio was sent to the hospital and later transferred to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids before being pronounced deceased.

Investigators say the shooter approached Zamudio and his relatives while holding a gun. The family tried to flee into their home, but the suspect opened fire, shooting Zamudio.

The suspect was found in a neighboring home. During his arrest the 27-year-old claimed he left bomb and other explosives in the home. That prompted evacuation orders for homes in a 500-foot radius.

Bomb technicians from the ATF searched the house and found no explosives. Investigators say the man had no connections to the victim or the home he was found in. Detectives discovered the shooter threatened his girlfriend with a gun in a domestic incident before the shooting. The woman escaped.

The suspect remains in custody as the prosecutor's office works to charge him with homicide.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube