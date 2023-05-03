Holland voters say "yes" to land swap for waterfront property development

HOLLAND — Holland voters have voted to in support of a land swap for a new waterfront property development.

Unofficial results showed 64% of voters in support of moving forward. The swap needed at least 60% approval.

The swap would trade property of the former James De Young Power Plant to Verplank Dock Co., along with trading the Verplank property to the city.

Plans for the mixed-used development include a hotel, condos, a restaurant on the water, an ice cream shop, boat slips, and a kayak launch.

Mayor Nathan Bocks says the city still needs to work out the pricing details.

Some people expressed concerns about accessibility, inclusiveness, and traffic in the area.

Next up, the planned development has to go through the city commission process of having public hearings and votes.