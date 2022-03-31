Holland Township shooting suspect arraigned on assault, weapons charges

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man in custody for allegedly shooting a woman in Holland Township Monday has been arraigned.

David Martinez reportedly shot the 51-year-old victim at a business on Douglas Avenue, officials say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells us Martinez appeared virtually at the 58th District Court on Tuesday.

We’re told Martinez was charged with assault less than murder as well as a domestic violence charge and several weapons charges.

Deputies say Martinez was also charged for being a habitual offender, adding he was placed on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

