Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Holland Township shooting suspect arraigned on assault, weapons charges

holland township shooting suspect.jpg
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
holland township shooting suspect.jpg
Posted at 9:06 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 21:06:52-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man in custody for allegedly shooting a woman in Holland Township Monday has been arraigned.

David Martinez reportedly shot the 51-year-old victim at a business on Douglas Avenue, officials say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells us Martinez appeared virtually at the 58th District Court on Tuesday.

We’re told Martinez was charged with assault less than murder as well as a domestic violence charge and several weapons charges.

Deputies say Martinez was also charged for being a habitual offender, adding he was placed on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot