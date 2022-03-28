Ottawa County deputies investigate shooting at Holland Township business

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who shot a woman at a Holland Township business Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 6:48 a.m. at Adient on Douglas Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the area for reports of a man with a gun at the business.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area while deputies continue investigating.

Deputies say they don’t believe the suspect is at the business anymore, but his exact whereabouts are unknown.

He’s described as a 56-year-old Hispanic man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black coat and a bandana on his head.

According to deputies, a 51-year-old woman was shot during the incident. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the suspect and victim know each other and there is no reason to believe anyone else is in danger at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

