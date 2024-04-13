Police: 1 arrested after shooting, ATF investigating possible bomb threat

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man was hospitalized, and another was arrested after a shooting Saturday, according to the Holland Police Department.

Now, members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are heading to the scene to investigate a possible bomb threat.

Captain Robert Buursma with the Holland Police Department tells FOX 17 a shooting happened Saturday in the 300 block of W 19th Street.

FOX 17

He says one man was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries isn’t clear yet.

Meanwhile, investigators arrested the suspect.

Capt. Buursma says the man, while in custody, told investigators there is a bomb in the home; however, police do not believe the threat is credible.

Homes within 500 feet of the one in question have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to bring you updated information.

