Holland Public Schools to repeal mask mandate

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Public Schools has announced it will revoke its mask mandate starting Monday, Feb. 21.

The news comes as the state health department drops masking recommendations for most indoor settings.

The school district notes that masks are still required on school buses and other public transportation.

“With COVID numbers sharply declining, it is time that we start our return to normal and peel back some of the mitigation measures that we have implemented for nearly two years,” writes Interim Superintendent Nick Cassidy.

Cassidy goes on to say that COVID-mitigation efforts will still be in place, such as masks and hand sanitizer being available to those who want them, as well as efforts to disinfect shared surfaces on a regular basis.

Read Cassidy’s full letter to families here.

