MDHHS updates mask guidance, drops recommendation for masking in most public indoor spaces

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is updating its mask guidance for public settings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the state.

MDHHS says the decrease in cases and hospitalizations and the increased access to vaccines and testing indicate Michigan is entering a post-surge, recovery phase of the cycle.

MDHHS says the COVID-19 cycle can be broken down into three key phases:

• Response – Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge. The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing.

• Recovery – Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges.

• Readiness – A surge in cases is expected, with implications on severity of illness and hospital capacity. Increased communication to the public regarding possible new risks.

The state is recommending that people wear masks in high-congregate settings, including long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, healthcare facilities and more.

"This is good news for Michigan," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "While Michigan hasn't had statewide mask policies since last June, this updated guidance will underscore that we are getting back to normal. Let's keep working together to build on our momentum so we can keep our kids learning in person.”

While the state hasn't required the use of masks in public spaces, they have recommended it.

According to the MDHHS, the state will continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission and things could adjust if conditions change.

MDHHS Updates Mask Guidance NR by WXMI on Scribd



