Holland Museum to hold ribbon cutting for restoration of Pere Marquette Red Caboose

Holland Museum
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 07, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Museum plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the Pere Marquette Restoration Project's first stage.

The museum says it began restoring the historic Red Caboose at the Padnos Transportation Center last summer by giving it a fresh coat of paint, new lettering and other refinements.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

“The community support for the restoration and free outdoor exhibition of the Pere Marquette Caboose has been inspiring,” says Ricki Levine, the museum’s executive director. “We look forward to celebrating with the community on June 18.”

We’re told the next stage in the caboose’s restoration will focus on its interior.

Read more about the Red Caboose here.

Morning News