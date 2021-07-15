Help Holland Museum restore the Pere Marquette Red Caboose!

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland community is invited to help restore the Pere Marquette Red Caboose at the Padnos Transportation Center, according to the Holland Museum.

We’re told the caboose was built in 1941 and remains a historic artifact. The Holland Museum explains the caboose was previously restored in 1998 but has since lost its luster to the ravages of time.

The museum adds the caboose was dubbed Pere Marquette after the train route connecting Holland to Chicago, which in turn was named after Michigan settler Jacques Marquette.

Those wishing to help restore the caboose may donate funds to the Holland Museum or to this GoFundMe page.

