HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist who crashed in Holland Township earlier this week died from his injuries.

The crash happened Monday evening on 136th Avenue.

REFERENCE: One injured after motorcycle crash in Holland Township

The sheriff’s office says Spectrum Hospital reached out Thursday to say that Steven Snider from Holland died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

