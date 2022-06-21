One injured after motorcycle crash in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 56-year-old man has been injured after a motorcycle crash in Holland Township on Monday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 136th Avenue and Depot Lane. Deputies were dispatched at around 5:07 p.m. The investigation showed that the man was traveling north on 136th Avenue on a motorcycle. He lost control of the motorcycle, which caused him to lay it on its side while sliding across the road.

The driver was transported by American Medical Response to Holland Community Hospital. He is currently reported as being in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

