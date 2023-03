HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland man has died following a crash early Wednesday morning.

The city of Holland says the crash occurred near 26th Street and Columbia Avenue at around 12:30 a.m.

We’re told a 2019 Buick Enclave headed east on 26th when it left the road and barreled through several yards, stopping when it hit a tree.

City officials say the driver, who has since been identified as 61-year-old Henry Bosscher, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

