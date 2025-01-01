Watch Now
Holland Hospital welcomes first baby of 2025

Holland Hospital
Parents Mitch and Courtney hold baby Cohen, the first child born at Holland Hospital in 2025.
HOLLAND, Mich. — The new year is often looked at as an opportunity to start fresh. One family in West Michigan will be on a new journey in 2025.

Parents Mitch and Courtney welcomed baby boy Cohen, the first child born at Holland Hospital's Boven Birth Center in the new year.

The 9 pound, 5 ounce baby came out at 21 3/4 inches at 2:19 a.m. on Wednesday. Little Cohen is the third son for Mitch and Courtney, who say his older brothers are excited to meet him.

Both mom and baby are said to be doing well.

