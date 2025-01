GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital welcomes its first baby, born in 2025!

Baby boy Daevnon Jr. was born to Daevon Sr. and ArNaja only 11 minutes after the clock struck midnight (12:11 a.m.), according to Andrea Finnigan with Corewell Health.

We're told Daevon Jr was born just one day after his due date (Tuesday, Dec. 31).

Daevon Jr. is Daevon's and ArNaja's first child.

