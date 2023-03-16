Holland Hospital recognized for patient experience for 15th-straight year

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital received the Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the 15th consecutive year!

The award, bestowed by Healthgrades, ranks the hospital in the top 5% out of all health centers in the U.S. for patient experience.

“This recognition reflects an organization-wide commitment to provide exceptional care for our valued patients,” says President Patti VanDort. “It is a direct result of our culture of quality, skilled teamwork and continuous effort to effectively serve the communities across West Michigan. We are grateful for the excellent work and dedication of all our medical staff, employees, and volunteers.”

We’re told Healthgrades made its determination based on an assessment of 3,138 hospitals for patient experience across multiple fields. Visit their website for more detailed information.

The hospital was previously ranked the best in Michigan for surgical care, joint replacement and orthopedic surgery.

READ MORE: Holland Hospital ranked No. 1 in Michigan for surgery

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube