Holland Hospital ranked #1 in Michigan for surgery

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital has been ranked the number one hospital in Michigan on Healthgrades’ list of America’s Best Hospitals for Surgical Care!

The healthcare center also ranks among the top 5% in the U.S.

“Holland Hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to the communities we serve is evidenced through multiple regional and national awards,” says Holland Hospital President Patti VanDort. “This recognition is a true testament to the dedication and compassion of our remarkable team of board-certified and expert providers, skilled nurses, and clinical and support staff.”

We’re told the hospital also received top marks for orthopedic surgery and joint replacement.

The hospital says Healthgrades made its decision based on 18 specialties ranging from urgent care to surgery and more. Nearly 4,500 hospitals were evaluated in the study.

Patients who seek treatment for joint replacement are 62.5% less likely to have complications while hospitalized if they are treated at state-ranked hospitals, according to Holland Hospital.

Visit Healthgrades’ website for more information.

