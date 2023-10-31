Trick-or-treating canceled in North Muskegon, city of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trick-or-treating festivities have been canceled in the cities of Muskegon and North Muskegon.

North Muskegon officials posted a notice to the city’s website Tuesday afternoon stating trick-or-treating is canceled in the interest of health and safety.

We’re told snow is weighing down on tree branches and causing downed power lines.

The public is advised to refrain from driving unless it is necessary. Call 911 if you spot any downed lines.

Also, the city of Muskegon Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that all Halloween activities are canceled.

For now, they are rescheduled for Wednesday, November 1 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

