City of Holland announces passing of K9 Saro

Holland K9 Saro.png
City of Holland
Holland K9 Saro.png
Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 28, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland announced the unexpected passing of one of its K9s Monday.

We’re told Saro had served alongside Officer Jeremy Schoen for eight years.

Saro fell ill over Thanksgiving weekend and was taken to a nearby animal hospital in “dire” condition, according to city officials. He passed away in the company of loved ones.

The city says Saro was a dedicated K9 who was very patient with children.

The Holland Department of Public Safety is planning to hold a ceremony in Saro’s memory on Monday.

