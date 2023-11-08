Holland authorities identify victim in church parking lot shooting

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victim in a Holland homicide earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday night near 22nd Street and Michigan Avenue, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS).

We’re told two people were shot and taken to a local hospital after a fight in the parking lot of Moran Park Church.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries later in the night, public safety officials say.

She has since been identified as 33-year-old Holland resident Cassandra Casares.

HDPS says the other victim, a 34-year-old Holland man, is currently stable.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities say the suspect took off in a car after the incident. They describe the suspect as a Hispanic man of around 40 years with a heavy-set build. He had a dark complexion and wore black clothes.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are urged to connect with public safety officials at 616-355-1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

