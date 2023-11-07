Police investigating after two people were shot in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation after two people were shot in Holland on Monday.

Police are currently investigating the parking lot of Moran Park Church on the corner of Michigan Avenue and 22nd Street.

According to Ottawa County Dispatch, two gunshot victims were taken to Holland Hospital on Monday.

Monday night, Captain Robert Buursma announced that one of the victims, who has been identified as a 33-year-old female, had died.

The other victim at the hospital has been identified as a male. There is currently no word on his condition.

Police believe that there was a some type of altercation at the church. A third person who was at the church is believed to be the shooter.

*** THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. FOX 17 HAS A CREW AT THE SCENE AND WILL SHARE MORE INFORMATION AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE. ***

