High gas prices don't delay 4th fun at Yacht Basin in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — At Yacht Basin Marina in Holland, the pool is getting more use this summer as boaters look to find a way to enjoy Lake Michigan at a lower cost.

“It’s gone up $3 a gallon in the last 3 years,” charter fisherman Don Alofs said.

Don Alofs runs fishing charters on Lake Michigan. Increasing costs have affected his business.

“Had to raise the prices 250 a trip,” Alofs said.

For boater Robert Mcconkey, it's front of mind, but not stopping the holiday weekend entirely.

“It’s all about having fun," Mcconkey said.

Prices for a gallon of gas at the marina are approaching $7 a gallon.

“All the equipment costs more, everything costs more right now, everything just costs more,” Alofs said.

Still, today is about time with friends and family for Mcconkey, and Alofs alike.

“We only get a few months outta the year to enjoy the water,” Mcconkey said.

