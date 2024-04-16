'He was a family man': Family remembers Holland shooting victim

HOLLAND, Mich. — The man hospitalized after a shooting in Holland Saturday afternoon has been declared brain-dead.

Police say he and the suspect did not know one another.

Detectives tell us 41-year-old Miguel Zamudio was visiting family at a home on West 19th Street near Van Raalte Avenue.

They were outside when the suspect allegedly walked up and shot Zamudio in the head, leaving him in the driveway.

Police found the suspect walking out of a nearby home that he had no connection with and say he claimed there were bombs inside. The neighborhood was evacuated as a precaution.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was called in. They found no explosives.

The suspect, 27-year-old Jerell Alexander Lindsey from Holland, was charged with open murder.

Zamudio’s family tells us he was a very generous man and was even an organ donor, knowing that his death will help others live is giving them some solace.

Alexys Zamudio, the victim’s daughter, says, “I'm very happy that he was able to help other people, even if ... he's not here for it. He's still helping people in a great way. He always, like, helps me and my brother with anything we needed. And he was a very kind man.”

“Miguel was a loving, caring, ... [he was] a fighter. He was a family man. Especially protective over his family, his kids, his wife, including myself, my kids. He would give his shirt off his back to anyone who needed it,” says Angela Zamudio, Miguel’s sister.

Sekisui Kydex, Miguel's employer, released the following statement:

"We are all struggling to deal with this senseless tragedy. Miguel is a devoted husband, father, and beloved member of the KYDEX team. So many people are hurting right now, and we hope to be able to help the family and will share details of how others can help, too, once they become available.



"On behalf of SEKISUI KYDEX, I would like to express our deepest sympathies for Miguel and his family as they navigate through this difficult time."

There's still no word on a possible motive, but police did learn that the suspect left his own home nearby on Harrison Avenue, after allegedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend.

The Zamudio family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and other family needs.

