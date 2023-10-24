Group to submit Lucy Ebel recall petitions

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The committee pushing to recall Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel says it filed more than 3,000 signatures in support of the move to the county clerk's office on Tuesday.

The group says the movement is a referendum on Ottawa Impact, the organization backing Ebel and several other commissioners.

The group behind the recall is against recent moves such as cutting funding to the health department and the money spent on the current legal counsel.

If approved, it’s not clear when the recall would appear on a ballot.

