Grand Haven woman apprehended in Ohio after skipping court date

TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Marshals took a Grand Haven woman into custody this week after she missed a court date related to the death of her husband in a parking lot at a Wendy's restaurant in Holland

Vinnice Leon, 45, missed a recent court appearance at 58th District Court in Ottawa County and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. Holland Department of Public Safety detectives learned that she was in Toledo, Ohio, and since she had left the state they coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to have her taken into custody, which the Marshals did.

If Leon does not waive extradition, detectives will begin the process of extraditing her to Ottawa County.

Leon faces a charge of a moving violation causing death after her 45-year-old husband, Robert, died after he fell from the hood of her car during a March 2024 domestic dispute outside the Wendy's at 816 E. 16th St. in Holland.

She faces up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000 if convicted.

Leon spoke with FOX 17 about the tragedy soon after it happened, telling us that the couple began arguing in the Wendy's parking lot. She said she tried to drive away, but her husband jumped onto the windshield and hood, fell off and struck his head.

Robert Leon died in the hospital shortly afterward.

We will continue to follow this case on air, online and in the FOX 17 App.

Wife to widow: Woman sits down with FOX 17 after fight, accident lead to husband’s death



