Woman charged in husband's death in Wendy's parking lot

HOLLAND, Mich. — Vinnice Leon, the woman whose husband died after falling from the hood of her car, was arraigned on charges relating to his death.

Leon spoke with FOX 17 about the tragedy soon after it happened, telling us the couple had been fighting in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in Holland.

She says she tried to drive away, but he jumped on the hood, fell, and was hit by the car.

He died in the hospital shortly after.

According to the Ottawa County District Court, Leon is now charged with a moving violation causing death. She was arraigned on May 7 with bond set at $1,000.

A pre-trial hearing on May 28.

