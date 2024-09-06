Grand Haven Secretary of State Office closing for renovations

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — You'll have to hop online if you're looking to do something at the Grand Haven Secretary of State's Office over the next couple of weeks.

The building is being closed for renovations starting Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 20.

Upgrades will look mostly cosmetic when it's done— paint, new counters, etc.— but they are doing electrical updates as well, thus the extended timeline.

If you can't get online, there are self-service stations:

"Self-service stations provide instant registration, driver’s license and ID renewals, as well as some other transactions, and offer nine language options, including Spanish. The nearest machine is located in the Meijer store at 15000 US-31 in Grand Haven."

Or you can schedule an appointment at one of the other offices.

The Grand Haven Secretary of State's Office will reopen for business on Monday, September 23.

