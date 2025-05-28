Grand Haven Musical Fountain kicks off 63rd season

GRAND HAVEN. — On Friday, the Grand Haven Musical Fountain kicked off another year of lights, music and fun.

Entertaining audiences since 1962, the Grand Haven Musical Fountain is back for its 63rd year bringing family fun to the waterfront by synchronizing water and lights to music.

The shows play nightly at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Upcoming shows include Boy Band Night! on Friday, Country Night! on Saturday and New Song Night! on Sunday.

Along with specialty shows the fountain also lights up during Festivals on the Fountain celebrating Coast Guard Festival, 4th of July and more.

Click here to find out show times, ticket prices and more.

