Grand Haven fireworks moved to accommodate provider availability

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Fireworks in Grand Haven will be July 1 — a move the city says isn't the long-term goal, but a short-term fix after the previous fireworks provider for the show was unavailable.

Finding a new qualified provider meant being flexible.

They've hired Pyrotecnico Fireworks for the job— a Rockford-based company that uses fireworks, drones, and special effects to serve small towns and big events alike.

Don't worry— the location will stay the same— the Musical Fountain on the waterfront— and the city says they hope to hold festivities on the 4th in the coming years.