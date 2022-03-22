Watch
Grand Haven courthouse locked down after threat

Ottawa Co Courthouse.jpg
Ottawa County Courts
The Ottawa County Courthouse in Grand Haven.
Ottawa Co Courthouse.jpg
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 22, 2022
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Ottawa County's main courthouse in downtown Grand Haven went into a soft lockdown Tuesday after a threat was called into 20th Circuit Court.

Deputies and Public Safety Officers responded to the courthouse to investigate the threat, and called in a K-9 unit from Grand Valley State University's Public Safety Department.

Captain Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says nothing suspicious was found during a search of the building and there appears to be no danger to the courthouse. Investigators are still looking into who called in the threat.

The soft lockdown status lifted just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

