Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Jenison Public Schools announce half days due to high heat, humidity

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — With temperatures reaching into the 90's on Wednesday, area school districts are keeping students' safety at the top of mind.

Even just a few days into the school year, Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Jenison Public Schools have announced half days.

In Grand Haven, all young five and kindergarten thru eight buildings, along with Central High School are on a half day for Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24.

Grand Haven High School will remain open with regularly scheduled classes.

In Jenison, all public schools are on a half day for those days as well.

Thursday night's varsity football game is also being pushed back an hour due to the heat.

If you are spending time outside the next couple of days, be aware of signs of heat illness.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can also happen if you ignore these signs.

