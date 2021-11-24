Grand Haven 9 Movie Theater reopens after 18 months

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven 9 Movie Theater is now open after being closed for almost 18 months.

Showtimes are available for movies including “Ghostbusters - Afterlife,” “Eternals,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “James Bond – No Time to Die” and “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”

“It’s showtime in Grand Haven at the Grand Haven 9 Movie Theater and we are excited to have families and friends create timeless movie-going experiences which can only be created at the movies,” said Matt McSparin, COO of GQT Movies.

For the upcoming holiday season, GQT Movies will offer a variety of gift card stocking stuffers, as well as The Golden Bucket which, at $23.95, provides unlimited refill options for just $2.50 whenever moviegoers visit for the rest of 2021 and throughout 2022.