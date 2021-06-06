Grab-and-run robbery at Ottawa County convenience store

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating the overnight robbery of a Tallmadge Township convenience store, where suspects grabbed money from a cash register and took off early Sunday morning.

At 4:49 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a robbery at the Next Door Food Store, located at 14226 Ironwood Drive NW. Upon arriving at the scene, an employee told deputies that two males entered the store, brought items to purchase to the counter and when the cash drawer was opened one of them grabbed cash from the register.

Both suspects then fled out the door and left in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies said no weapon was seen or implied. No suspect information was available.

There were no injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the sheriff's department or Silent Observer.

