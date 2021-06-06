Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Grab-and-run robbery at Ottawa County convenience store

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's robbery at a convenience store in Wright Township.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 06062021
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 10:44:59-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating the overnight robbery of a Tallmadge Township convenience store, where suspects grabbed money from a cash register and took off early Sunday morning.

At 4:49 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a robbery at the Next Door Food Store, located at 14226 Ironwood Drive NW. Upon arriving at the scene, an employee told deputies that two males entered the store, brought items to purchase to the counter and when the cash drawer was opened one of them grabbed cash from the register.

Both suspects then fled out the door and left in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies said no weapon was seen or implied. No suspect information was available.

There were no injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the sheriff's department or Silent Observer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time