Gov. Whitmer: Holland business expansions spark new jobs, investments

HOLLAND, Mich. — At the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Governor Whitmer talked about an exciting development in Holland.

The governor announced a project that involves two Holland businesses, Coastal Container and Hudsonville Creamery. The project is headed by the Michigan Strategic Fund and is projected to open 138 new jobs in the area and drum up $87.7 million dollars in private investment.

Coastal Container, a Holland packaging facility, is one of the local businesses undergoing an expansion. Already serving industries like agricultural, automative, and food and beverage, the company is seeing an increased demand as consumer spending shifts towards the industry of eCommerce. This shift has resulted in a greater need for currugated materials.

“Our family has been in the corrugated business for 60 years now,” said Coastal Container CEO Brent Patterson. “In these past couple of years, Coastal Container has seen tremendous growth, which allows us to make this expansion to better serve our customers and community.”

Coastal Container plans to build out its current facility, adding 65,000 square feet of new manufacturing space and equipment, which does include an on-site corrugator.

Also, the business is excited to incorporate a few new practices that are environmentally friendly. Coastal Container intends to put in a rail spur for delivery of raw material, a move that will drastically cut down on the number of truckloads needed to transport corrugated sheets. This could possibly prevent the consumption of over 150,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year.

Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company is another business that will see an expansion. Known locally for producing the Hudsonville brand of ice cream, the company also makes ice cream products for other regional and national brands.

After successfully entering the novelty ice cream industry, Hudsonville Creamery now plans to expand its facility in Holland, by increasing the physical size of the building, purchasing new equipment, and improving existing employee facilities. Also, the company plans to construct a wastewater treatment plant.

The expansion of Coastal Containers is expected to generate 62 new jobs and $22 million in capital investment, while Hudsonville Creamery's expansion is is expected to generate 76 new jobs and $65.7 in capital investment.

“The decisions by Coastal Container and Hudsonville Ice Cream to expand in Michigan highlight the enduring strength of Michigan’s value proposition: talented workforce, diverse industries and the shared commitment to ensuring that a business environment exists that creates long-term economic growth in our state,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund Board.