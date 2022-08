KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Georgetown Little League Softball Team won the 2022 Junior League World Series, taking down South Carolina Saturday afternoon.

The game aired on ESPN2, so the entire nation got to watch Michigan win 5-1.

Georgetown Little League

Makenzie Cammenga pitched a gem with just one run allowed and seven strikeouts in Michigan’s championship win.

Congratulations to Georgetown!

READ MORE: Softball champs make Little League World Series run

