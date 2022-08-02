Softball champs make Little League World Series run

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Georgetown-Hudsonville All Star Junior League Softball team won the Central Regional Championships Thursday, now they're in the midst of the Little League World Series.

After winning in Indiana, the team packed up and headed to Kirkland, Washington where they're now 1-1 for the series.

Then Central Champs won against Canada Sunday night, 15-2 but lost Monday after the Southeast team got a heartbreaking walk-off double in the bottom of the 7th.

Georgetown Little League ﻿Autumn Dennis in Left Field against Canada

The Little League World Series runs through August 6th and includes teams from all over the world.

The next game is Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Washington's District 9 team. You can find their schedule here.

The team is fund-raising to help offset the costs of the trip using GoFundMe if you'd like to help, or check their Facebook page for local businesses supporting the team. As of publishing this article, they're a little over halfway to their goal.