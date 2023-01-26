Gateway Mission thanks community for restocked pantry after fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — Gateway Mission extends its gratitude to community members who helped restock its pantry after a fire impacted their services last week.

The fire broke out near the kitchen on Friday, Jan. 20. There was minimal destruction from the fire but water dealt a great deal of damage.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit says their pantry was filled back up to near capacity after four days of donations.

“Within hours of sharing our needs, the community stepped in to replenish the losses. The support we have received is an answer to prayer,” says Interim Executive Director Jay Riemersma. “We want to thank the community for their generosity and swift response in helping us replenish our pantry. God is abundantly gracious.”

We’re told Gateway Mission serves up to 300 meals a day.

The nonprofit says it is currently working with its insurers to assess structural damages.

