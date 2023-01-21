1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Holland Gateway Mission

HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire that was detected inside the Gateway Mission Men’s Center in Holland Friday evening.

The city says fire crews responded to reports of a potential fire before 7 p.m. No fire was visible from the outside but one was later found inside a kitchen storage room.

A fire-protection system is credited for containing the fire, which was subsequently put out.

We’re told one person was inside when the fire broke out. They were immediately treated for smoke inhalation. No one else was hurt.

A small section of the building was damaged, and no one was displaced due to the fire, city officials say.

An electrical issue is believed to be the cause of the fire but an investigation is underway to confirm it.

Health officials are working to ensure the building is safe for food service by morning.

The Holland Police Department and American Medical Response are credited for their assistance in the incident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube