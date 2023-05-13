FOX 17 proudly celebrates tulips, Dutch heritage at 2023 Volksparade

HOLLAND, Mich. — The 2023 Tulip Time Festival comes to a close on Sunday but one of the main events, the Volksparade, happened Saturday.

The parade featured community members donned in traditional Dutch costumes, dozens of bands from West Michigan middle and high schools, along with our FOX 17 team.

City of Holland

Nearly 150 groups, organizations and businesses participated in Saturday’s parade.

FOX 17

FOX 17’s very own Michelle Dunaway hosted the Quality Car Wash Volksparade Saturday, alongside Tulip Time Board Member Mark Dykema.

City of Holland

The grand marshals for this year’s parade were Frank Kraai and Ottawa County Judge Juanita Bocanegra.

This year’s Tulip Time Festival wraps up Sunday.

