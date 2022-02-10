Former Grand Haven assistant superintendent's cause of death released

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — FOX 17 has learned the cause of death for the former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent who was found unresponsive in his jail cell last month.

Brian Wheeler’s death certificate reports he died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and atherosclerotic.

MORE: Former Grand Haven assistant superintendent found dead at the Ottawa County Jail

Wheeler was found dead at the Ottawa County Jail back on January 27.

The 56-year-old had just pleaded no contest to embezzling nearly $1 million from the school district.

