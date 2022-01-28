Watch
Death of 56-year old male inmate at Ottawa County Jail under investigation by Michigan State Police

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jan 28, 2022
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An inmate has died at the Ottawa County Jail.

On Thursday, January 27, at approximately 8:00 pm, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a medical call at the Ottawa County Jail in the county's Fillmore Complex in West Olive.

A 56-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive. Medical assistance was provided by Ottawa County Jail corrections deputies and medical services. Advanced medical services were requested, and Life Ambulance responded to the scene, efforts to resuscitate the male were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased.

The male’s name has not yet been released.

Michigan State Police were contacted and responded to conduct an investigation into the death. The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

