Fmr. GR church employee sentenced for child sexual abuse charges

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A former church employee was sentenced for charges related to the sexual assault of a minor last year.

James Beauchamp of Kentwood was arrested Dec. 1, 2023, after the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says he served alcohol to a 17-year-old at a Grand Haven hotel in August and touched him inappropriately.

Deputies say Beauchamp also took photos of the child without him knowing. Beauchamp was later arraigned on authorized charges related to the incident, including second-degree criminal sexual assault (CSC).

OCSO previously told us Beauchamp used to volunteer for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids but was not a priest. The diocese told us they shared a family member’s complaint with authorities, adding Beachamp was fired after the allegations came to light.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office tells FOX 17 Beauchamp pleaded no contest. He was sentenced to serve 3–20 years for CSC, 3–15 years for sexually abusive activity involving a child, 3-20 years for using a computer to commit a crime, and 60 days for giving alcohol to a child. We’re told he was credited for 284 days already served.

