Deputies: Fmr. Grand Rapids church employee arrested, charged for sexually abusing minor

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Kentwood man is in custody for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Grand Haven.

The encounter happened at hotel in August, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). They say 55-year-old Richard Beauchamp gave alcohol to a 17-year-old male and touched him inappropriately.

We’re told the Beauchamp also took unsolicited photos of the victim without his knowledge.

Deputies say Beauchamp was arrested on Dec. 1 and arraigned on authorized charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexual abuse, giving alcohol to a minor and using a computer to commit a crime.

The suspect was placed on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

OCSO says Beauchamp is a former employee and volunteer with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, adding he was known to have contact with young people. We’re told he was not a priest.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Beauchamp or have other information related to the investigation is urged to connect with deputies by calling 616-738-4025. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

