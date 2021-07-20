Finding "Slime Licker" candy in Grand Rapids is nearly impossible

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Slime Licker, a sour roll-on candy made popular by Tik Tok, is out of stock almost everywhere.

Krissy Herrick, owner of Krissy's Kandies in Grand Haven, got nine boxes in last week. They're now sold out.

It was the first time she was able to get a shipment of the candy since Christmas. She can't seem to figure out why it's so hard for her to buy for her store.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s the manufacturer or the shipping,” Herrick said.

Kids come in daily asking if she has any Slime Lickers.

Two teenagers, Holden Ross and Jacob Derenne, came in while FOX 17 was there doing the story, to find the same fate as all the others before: Slime Lickers are sold out.

“Because you can’t find them, everyone wants them more,” Ross said.

“We want to try them, but we don’t know where they are,” Derenne said.

Krissy isn't the only candy store having this problem. Other area stores are out too.

One case of Slime Lickers is even going for $75 on Facebook Marketplace in the Grand Rapids area.

